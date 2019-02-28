Sponsored
Austria is Booming with Chinese Tourists - Number of Overnight Stays Six Times Higher

Published: Yesterday; 18:40 · (Vindobona)

In tourism, China is currently one of the most dynamically growing foreign markets of origin. In the 2018 calendar year, the number of overnight stays by Chinese guests in Austria increased almost sixfold (+491%) compared to 2008, reaching around 1.4 million overnight stays.

The number of arrivals of guests from China was 973,000 in 2018 and has thus also increased sixfold since 2008. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / byeangel from Tsingtao, China [CC BY-SA 2.0]

On the occasion of the EU-China tourism year that ended in 2018, Statistics Austria analysed the significance of the Chinese market for Austria.

The number of arrivals of guests from China was 973,000 in 2018 and has thus also increased sixfold since 2008.

The highest increase of guests from China so far was observed in the calendar year 2015

