Austria to Become Most Sustainable Tourism Destination in the World
Published: Yesterday; 18:35 · (Vindobona)
Sustainability Minister Elisabeth Köstinger presented the "Plan T - Master Plan for Tourism" in Salzburg. This strategy paper is intended to ensure that Austria not only remains one of the leading tourist destinations, but that this position is further strengthened. For the first time sustainability is anchored as a basic principle for tourism. The strategic realignment of Österreich Werbung (ANTO Austrian National Tourist Office) is also on the agenda.
Elisabeth Köstinger (on the right in the picture at her inauguration) presented her vision of the future and action plan for Austrian tourism. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner/HBF
Minister of Tourism Elisabeth Köstinger presented the new federal tourism strategy - Plan T - to around 300 industry representatives in Salzburg together with Governor Wilfried Haslauer and head of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber Petra Nocker-Schwarzenbacher.
"Austria is one of the most successful tourist destinations in the world. For us, tourism is an essential driver…
