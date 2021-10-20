Colonial Legacy: Restitution of Cultural Assets as Part of Austria's New Africa Strategy

Lifestyle & TravelCulture ♦ Published: Yesterday; 19:26 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Austrian Foreign Ministry under Michael Linhart is developing a new Africa strategy for Austria. A motion for a resolution has been filed in parliament that requests that the foreign ministry includes restitution of cultural artifacts and assets as part of this strategy. Read more about the motion.

More than 36,000 artifacts from sub-Saharan Africa are stored in the World Museum Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Edward Linley Sambourne (1844–1910), Public domain

The Austrian Foreign Ministry is working on a new Africa strategy and is paying close attention to relations with the growing African continent.

In a motion for a resolution, the NEOS Party has requested that Foreign Minister Michael Linhart include the restitution of African cultural goods of problematic or unexplained provenance in the Austrian Africa strategy. …

