Austrian Companies Develop Innovations for Africa
People › Entrepreneurs ♦ Published: Yesterday; 14:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
On the occasion of the "Africa Innovation Challenge 2021" organized by Advantage Austria - Aussenwirtschaft Austria, several Austrian companies have developed innovative solutions to solve societal challenges in Africa's dynamic markets. At the World Summit Award (WSA), five projects have been selected champions by an international jury.
Five Austrian companies have won the "African Innovation Challenge 2021", which was organized by Advantage Austria - Aussenwirtschaft Austria, an organization of the WKO. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Martin23230 / CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
About 20 Austrian companies had applied for the "Africa Innovation Challenge 2021" of Advantage Austria - Aussenwirtschaft Austria, an trade promotion organization of the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKO).
Five of them were selected by an international jury as "Africa Innovation Champions". …
