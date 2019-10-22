Sponsored
Article Tools

Austria Connect Greater China: Digital Transformation and Tomorrow's Customers

Published: Yesterday; 20:54 · (Vindobona)

The Austrian Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong hosts the largest Chinese-Austrian networking event in Asia.

Austria Connect Greater China in Hongkong: Conference with 140 participants from Austrian companies and their subsidiaries in Mainland China and Hong Kong. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Designed by English: Tao Ho中文: 何弢SVG code by Alkari [Public Domain]

On 24 and 25 October the 15th edition of "Austria Connect Greater China", the largest Chinese-Austrian conference and networking event in Asia, which Advantage Austria - Aussenwirtschaft Austria organises every year, will take place in Hong Kong.

This year, everything revolves around digital transformation in the most populous country on earth.

What are the needs of tomorrow's consumers? What do these trends mean for Austrian exporters and branches? And what can Europe learn from China when it comes to innovation?

The conference is almost fully booked with 140 participants from Austrian companies and their subsidiaries in China.

Foreign Trade Centers help to enter the Chinese market of the future

"China is a market of the future. Our companies already export almost 15 million euros in goods and services every day," says Michael Otter, Head of Advantage Austria - Aussenwirtschaft Austria.

"With our local foreign trade centres, we work daily to ensure that this figure continues to rise. The four Economic Delegates of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce in China actively support all domestic companies in their very personal China project, not only here at Austria Connect, but 365 days a year".

Record trade between China and Austria

China is Austria's fifth most important trading partner and the largest partner in Asia. Total exports of goods in the first half of 2019 amounted to 2.1 billion euros. This represents an increase of 15 percent over the same period last year. Imports also rose in the same period by 11 per cent to 4.7 billion euros.

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Politburo Member of Communist Party of China Courted by Austria's Top Leaders (October 17)
Hong Kong and Vienna Seal Cooperation (September 24)
Chinese Ambassador in Vienna Warns with China's Intervention in Hong Kong (August 20)
What Does Vienna Have in Common with the New Silk Road? (August 1)
Largest Chinese Bank Opened Branch Office in Vienna (May 27)
Read More
Advantage Austria - Aussenwirtschaft Austria, Hong Kong, Michael Otter, China, WKO Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce, Austrian Foreign Trade Strategy - Aussenwirtschaftsstrategie, Austria Connect Greater China
Featured
Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Vienna, Austria
Meet the Ambassador of China to Austria: H.E. Li Xiaosi
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter