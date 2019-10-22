Austria Connect Greater China: Digital Transformation and Tomorrow's Customers

Austria Connect Greater China in Hongkong: Conference with 140 participants from Austrian companies and their subsidiaries in Mainland China and Hong Kong. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Designed by English: Tao Ho中文: 何弢SVG code by Alkari [Public Domain]

On 24 and 25 October the 15th edition of "Austria Connect Greater China", the largest Chinese-Austrian conference and networking event in Asia, which Advantage Austria - Aussenwirtschaft Austria organises every year, will take place in Hong Kong.

This year, everything revolves around digital transformation in the most populous country on earth.

What are the needs of tomorrow's consumers? What do these trends mean for Austrian exporters and branches? And what can Europe learn from China when it comes to innovation?

The conference is almost fully booked with 140 participants from Austrian companies and their subsidiaries in China.

Foreign Trade Centers help to enter the Chinese market of the future

"China is a market of the future. Our companies already export almost 15 million euros in goods and services every day," says Michael Otter, Head of Advantage Austria - Aussenwirtschaft Austria.

"With our local foreign trade centres, we work daily to ensure that this figure continues to rise. The four Economic Delegates of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce in China actively support all domestic companies in their very personal China project, not only here at Austria Connect, but 365 days a year".

Record trade between China and Austria

China is Austria's fifth most important trading partner and the largest partner in Asia. Total exports of goods in the first half of 2019 amounted to 2.1 billion euros. This represents an increase of 15 percent over the same period last year. Imports also rose in the same period by 11 per cent to 4.7 billion euros.