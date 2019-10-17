Politburo Member of Communist Party of China Courted by Austria's Top Leaders

Meeting with Yang Xiaodu, Chairman of the National Supervisory Commission of the People's Republic of China / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Topf

The Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen met the Chinese politician for a discussion in the Hofburg.

The aim of the meeting was to exchange views on bilateral, regional and multilateral issues.

Van der Bellen once again expressed his congratulations to the representatives of the People's Republic on the 70th anniversary of its foundation.

Van der Bellen emphasised the friendly relations between Austria and China.

The Federal President considers the series of high-ranking visits from China to Austria as an expression of a response to the friendly strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the conversation, Van der Bellen also recalled the handover of the panda male Yuan Yuan to the Schoenbrunn Zoo during Li Zhanshu's visit in May 2019.

The positive developments in economic relations are of particular concern to the Federal President. With a trade volume of more than 13 billion euros in 2018, China is Austria's largest trading partner in Asia.

According to the presidential office, Van der Bellen also addressed "the current situation of the protests in Hong Kong and expressed his hope for de-escalation as well as an inclusive dialogue with the protesters".

At the end of the meeting an outlook was given on the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

During his visit, Yang Xiaodu was also received in Parliament by the President of the National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka.

Central topics of an exchange of views, in which also the delegates Maria Theresa Niss (ÖVP), Ruth Becher (SPÖ), Petra Steger (FPÖ) and Stephanie Krisper (NEOS) participated, were the economic relations, in particular also against the background of the BRI Belt and Road Initiative, as well as the fight against climate change.

Yang Xiaodu called Austria one of the most important partners of his country in Europe and said that the strategic partnership between China and the EU was a stabilising contribution in world politics, as it was also a matter of acting together against unilateralism and protectionism.

Yang Xiaodu was also received by Justice Minister Clemens Jabloner at the Palais Trautson.

The meeting initially served to get to know each other and to maintain the bilateral exchange between Austria and the People's Republic of China.

In addition, concrete topics were discussed, including strategies for preventing corruption and combating white-collar crime.

"Today's meeting shows the extremely friendly and fruitful basis for talks with China," emphasised Justice Minister Jabloner. "I consider personal exchange to be particularly important in order to maintain good relations".

Yang Xiaodu subsequently visited the UNODC United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the IIASA International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis in Laxenburg.