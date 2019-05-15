Sponsored
Chinese Whispers - 中国私语
Published: Yesterday; 11:53 · (Vindobona)
Don't miss the Chinese contemporary art exhibition "Chinese Whispers: Recent Art from the Sigg Collection", which shows 100 objects from the collection of the Swiss collector Uli Sigg until 26 May in the MAK - Museum of Applied Arts. Among other artists, works by internationally renowned artists such as Ai Weiwei, Cao Fei, Feng Mengbo, He Xiangyu, Liu Ding, and Song Dong are on display.
Descending Light with A Missing Circle, 2017 / Picture: © Ai Weiwei, Photo: Bruno Bühlmann, Foto Jung, Sursee/Switzerland
A comprehensive picture of contemporary Chinese art and its aesthetic as well as iconographic references is presented by the MAK exhibition CHINESE WHISPERS: Recent Art from the Sigg Collection.
Collector Uli Sigg (* 1946) has been following the development of contemporary art in China since the late 1970s.
In the mid-1990s, he started putting together the world’s most…
