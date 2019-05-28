Head of China's Top Legislative Body in Vienna

Li Zhanshu, current Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Kremlin.ru [CC BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0)]

Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz received Li Zhanshu on the occasion of his stay in Vienna.

"Our conversation focused above all on the excellent bilateral relations between our two countries. We were able to explain in more detail the prospects for further cooperation," emphasised Kurz after the delegation meeting.

Kurz expressed his joy at the new meeting and thanked for the hospitality on the occasion of the visit to China in April this year.

At that time, Kurz mentioned the next goals as being to double the number of overnight stays by Chinese holidaymakers by 2025 and to increase bilateral trade from 13 to 20 billion euros.

As reported, both politicians took part in the opening of ICBC Bank.

Among other things, it was also agreed to extend research cooperation in the field of nanotechnology from 2020 to 2025 and to intensify cooperation between the Schönbrunn Zoo and the China Wildlife Conservation Association to protect the Giant Panda.

Handover of the panda male together with Alexander Van der Bellen to the Schönbrunn Zoo

After a meeting of Federal President Van der Bellen with Li Zhanshu in the presidential office, the Schönbrunn Zoo officially took over the panda male Yuan Yuan from China.

In the Kaiserpavillon the official documents of the large Panda were handed over.

Federal President Van der Bellen took his time during the government crisis to welcome the panda male to Vienna. All panda bears in the Tiergarten are on loan. The Federal President attested the pandas from China a "certain diplomatic mission" which they had to fulfil and saw them as a "symbol of friendship" between Austria and the People's Republic of China. According to the Federal President, it is not a matter of course that China makes its visitor favourites available to Austria. "We appreciate it very much. Yuan Yuan is in good hands here," said Alexander Van der Bellen.

Li Zhanshu declared the Pandas to be ambassadors of international understanding. He was convinced that Yuan Yuan as well as Yang Yang, the female panda living at Schönbrunn Zoo since 2003, could be happy in Vienna. After all, Yang Yang, together with the panda male Long Hui, who died in December 2016, provided for five pandabies - including twins, which is a rarity.

Meeting with President of the National Council Wolfgang Sobotka

The meeting between the President of the National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka, and the Chairman of the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China, Li Zhanshu, was marked by a mutual commitment to intensifying relations between Austria and China. "It is important for us to deepen the friendship between the two countries at parliamentary level as well. Ultimately it is the parliaments that ratify important agreements between Austria and China," said Sobotka, referring to the strategic partnership established two years ago. Thanks to its locational advantages, Austria could also assume an important bridging function for China's cooperation with Europe.

In this context, the President of the National Council recalled the importance of a rapid conclusion of the EU-China Investment Agreement and advocated trade relations on an equal footing with his Chinese counterpart. Sobotka also encouraged China to support WTO reform and to work together for equal rules for all in public procurement. With a trade volume of around € 13.17 billion last year, the People's Republic is Austria's most important Asian trading partner, and against this background he welcomed China's reform policy to open up the market, Sobotka stressed. However, he hoped for further steps, as fair competitive conditions were needed for both sides.

However, the domestic interest in intensified cooperation is not limited to economic aspects. In 2021, for example, the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations could be celebrated with a special cultural focus. Both sides see great potential for deepening cooperation in science, environmental protection, tourism, sport and technological innovation.

In his talks with China's parliamentary presidents, Sobotka also stressed the need for multilateral cooperation, especially in environmental protection. "For global challenges such as climate change or transnational terrorism, there are only joint solutions," said the President of the National Council in agreement with his guest.

Li Zhanshu said that China was making great efforts to achieve the goals of the Paris Climate Change Agreement and that it was a challenge for the entire international community. Austria's special attraction in cultural terms was also emphasised. The Vienna New Year's Concert, for example, had become a compulsory programme for many Chinese people.

Appé addresses the issue of drinking water protection

The Chairman of the National People's Congress also visited the President of the Federal Council Ingo Appé and the Chairman of the Parliamentary Group Austria-China Peter Wittmann (SPÖ).

Other possible fields of cooperation between China and Austria were also explored, for example within the framework of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Both sides agreed on the need to protect drinking water as one of the most important resources in the future. Appé also addressed the associated problem of climate change. Li Zhanshu said that combating drinking water pollution was a central concern of China.