What Does Vienna Have in Common with the New Silk Road?

Published: August 12, 2019; 09:09 · (Vindobona)

In order to ensure sustainable development, the cities along the New Silk Road also have to face major infrastructural and social challenges, as well as climate-ecological challenges. More than 1000 participants from more than 178 cities are expected in September in the Vienna International Center for UNIDO's Bridge for Cities Conference as part of the Belt & Road Initiative.

“BRIDGE for Cities 4.0” will focus on the role of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in fostering urban innovation in cities along the Belt and Road and beyond. / Picture: © UNIDO United Nations Industrial Development Organization

Organized conjointly by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Finance Center for South-South Cooperation (FCSSC), “BRIDGE for Cities - Belt and Road Initiative: Developing Green Economies for Cities” (“BRIDGE for Cities” event) is a large-scale annual event, which aims to advance the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and…

