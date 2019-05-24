New Chinese Panda Bear Arrived in Vienna

The Schönbrunn Zoo officially took over the panda male Yuan Yuan. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Chensiyuan [CC BY-SA 4.0]

In the presence of Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Federal Minister Margarete Schramböck, the panda male Yuan Yuan was officially handed over to the Schönbrunn Zoo.

After a working discussion with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China, Li Zhanshu, in the Presidential Chancellery, the Schönbrunn Zoo officially took over the panda male Yuan Yuan.

In the Kaiserpavillon the official documents of the large Panda were handed over.

Federal President Van der Bellen took his time during the government crisis to welcome the panda male to Vienna.

All panda bears in the Tiergarten are on loan.

The Federal President attested the pandas from China a "certain diplomatic mission" which they had to fulfil and saw them as a "symbol of friendship" between Austria and the People's Republic of China.

According to the Federal President, it is not a matter of course that China makes its visitor favourites available to Austria.

"We appreciate it very much. Yuan Yuan is in good hands here," said Alexander Van der Bellen.

Li Zhanshu, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress and thus the actual parliamentary president of China, also declared the Pandas to be ambassadors of international understanding.

He was convinced that Yuan Yuan as well as Yang Yang, the female panda living in the Schönbrunn Zoo since 2003, could be happy in Vienna.

After all, Yang Yang, together with the panda male Long Hui, who died in December 2016, provided for five pandabies - including twins, which is a rarity.

"I am pleased to welcome today the Chairman of the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China, Li Zhanshu. Austria and China have concluded numerous agreements in recent months which further strengthen bilateral relations," Van der Bellen wrote on Twitter.

In the meantime, an intensification of cooperation between the Schönbrunn Zoo and the China Wildlife Conservation Association for the protection of the Giant Panda has already been agreed.