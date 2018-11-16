Sponsored
Vienna's Schönbrunn Zoo is Europe's Best
Published: November 16, 2018; 13:45 · (Vindobona)
The Schönbrunn Zoo in the grounds of Schönbrunn Palace in the 13th district of Vienna was founded by the Imperial Habsburgs in 1752. At 266 years of age, it is not only the oldest zoo in the world to still exist, but has also been named Europe's best zoo for the fifth time in succession. The zoo scores above all with the successful keeping of the Giant Pandas. Second and third place go to Leipzig Zoo and Zurich Zoo.
British zoo expert Anthony Sheridan presented the new version of his ranking of the best zoos in Europe in category A (zoos with more than one million visitors per year) at Schönbrunn Zoo.
40 criteria from biodiversity to zoo education
