Pandas of Schönbrunn Zoo Vienna on their Journey to Sichuan, China

Pandas on their way to China. The food on board consists of bamboo, sweet potatoes, carrots and water. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Chensiyuan [CC BY-SA 4.0]

All Viennese pandas are only on loan from China to the Schönbrunn Zoo.

Nevertheless, according to a statement by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, the pandas are a symbol of friendship between the Republic of Austria and the People's Republic of China.

The reason for the journey are apparently the contractual agreements that the animals must be handed over after 2 years to the Chinese authorities.

Their older brothers Fu Long, Fu Hu and Fu Bao had already been brought to China.

From the Schönbrunn Zoo it can be heard that the Panda rookies, aged more than two years, are now autonomous and that they would leave their mothers in the field at this age anyway and would look for their own territories.

On their journey to Chengdu they are accompanied by curator Eveline Dungl, keeper Renate Haider and veterinarian Thomas Voracek.

Yang Yang, the mother of the two, stays in Vienna. The zoo is currently negotiating for a new panda male with its Chinese partner. It is hoped that a new male will be sent to Vienna before the mating season in spring next year.

Austria's Federal President visited the panda twins together with his wife Doris Schmidauer before their departure.

"I wish the panda twins a good trip to China, and I very much hope that China will soon send another panda male to Schönbrunn. During my trip to China this spring, I asked President Xi Jinping to do so," said the Federal President, who had visited a panda enclosure in China.