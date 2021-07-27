Restitution of Austrian Citizenships to Shoah Survivors and Descendants
Sponsored Content
One Holocaust survivor and 5 descendants of victims of Nazi terror received Austrian citizenship at the Consulate General in New York City. The restitution of 4,621 Austrian citizenships based on the new special procedure has already been successfully completed.
Restitution of Austrian citizenships to five Holocaust survivors and one descendant. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Arno Melicharek (cropped)
During his trip to the United States, Chancellor Kurz handed over Austrian citizenship to 5 descendants of victims of Nazi terror and one Holocaust survivor at the Austrian Consulate General. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
First Descendants of Nazi Victims Apply for Austrian Citizenship (October 27, 2020)
Descendants of Nazi Victims Have the Right to Austrian Citizenship (September 1, 2020)
Simplified Access to Austrian Citizenship for Descendants of NS Victims (September 24, 2019)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content