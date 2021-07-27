Advertise with Vindobona.org

Restitution of Austrian Citizenships to Shoah Survivors and Descendants

More+More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:08 ♦ (Vindobona)

One Holocaust survivor and 5 descendants of victims of Nazi terror received Austrian citizenship at the Consulate General in New York City. The restitution of 4,621 Austrian citizenships based on the new special procedure has already been successfully completed.

Restitution of Austrian citizenships to five Holocaust survivors and one descendant. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Arno Melicharek (cropped)

During his trip to the United States, Chancellor Kurz handed over Austrian citizenship to 5 descendants of victims of Nazi terror and one Holocaust survivor at the Austrian Consulate General. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Kurz Visits USA and Meets with UN Secretary-General Guterres (July 14)
Member of Expelled Ephrussi Family Receives Austrian Citizenship (January 8)
First Descendants of Nazi Victims Apply for Austrian Citizenship (October 27, 2020)
Descendants of Nazi Victims Have the Right to Austrian Citizenship (September 1, 2020)
Simplified Access to Austrian Citizenship for Descendants of NS Victims (September 24, 2019)
Read More
World War II, Washington DC, USA, Sebastian Kurz, NYC New York City, Nazi Victims, National Socialism, Federal Chancellery of Austria, Embassy of Austria in Washington DC, Embassies, Descendants, Citizenship
Featured
U.S. Embassy Vienna: Biden Nominates Victoria Kennedy for Austria Ambassadorship
Many US Diplomats in Vienna Affected by Havana Syndrome
See latest Vindobona Newsletter