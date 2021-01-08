Sponsored Content
Member of Expelled Ephrussi Family Receives Austrian Citizenship
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 17:00 ♦ (Vindobona)
Since September 1, 2020, about 950 persons from all over the world have obtained Austrian citizenship through a new regulative that allows descendants of victims of the Nazi regime to regain Austrian citizenship. Victor de Waal, a member of the famous and widespread Ephrussi family has now been informed by Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig about his successful application.
Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig and Victor de Waal at a reception in November 2019. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Jobst / PID
Since September 1, 2020, descendants of victims of the Nazi regime with foreign citizenship can also obtain Austrian citizenship by so-called notification.
The Province of Vienna is responsible for citizenship matters of persons born abroad and therefore also for the majority of the procedures for the acquisition of citizenship of Nazi victims and their descendants. …
