Descendants of Nazi Victims Have the Right to Austrian Citizenship

From September on, it is easier for descendants of Nazi victims to apply for the Austrian citizenship. This was announced by Interior Minister Nehammer in order to "take historical responsibility for the crimes of the Nazi regime".

Minister Nehammer presented yesterday a new amendment from the citizenship act which concerns the descendants of Nazi victims. It is possible for them to apply easier for a citizenship from 1 September 2020 on.

If the person is living in Austria it is not necessary for them to provide a proof of a secured livelihood, fees do not have to be paid and it is possible to have a double citizenship. The application is not bound to any time limit.

Moreover, the definition of a "Nazi victim" was expanded in the amendment. The latest date of leave used to be 9 May 1945 which was now extended to 15 May 1955.

Additionally, citizens of successor states from the Austrian-Hungarian Monarchy as well as stateless persons will be acknowledged as Nazi victims in Austria.

The implementation of the amendment is done by the federal states and by the Austrian embassies with a major focus on the embassies in Tel Aviv, Washington, London and Canberra.

"Citizenship for the descendants of Nazi victims is a sign of deep respect for the suffering and loss that happened to these people", says Interior Minister Nehammer.

