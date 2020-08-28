Sponsored Content
Federal Minister Nehammer: Joining Forces with Bavaria in the Fight Against Organized Crime and Trafficking
Published: August 28, 2020; 16:00
Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann and Austria's Karl Nehammer intensify cooperation in the fight against human trafficking and organized crime. The two politicians have come together for a working meeting in Vienna.
Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (left) and his Bavarian counterpart Joachim Herrmann (right) at a working meeting in Vienna. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Karl Schober
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer and his Bavarian counterpart Joachim Herrmann met for a working meeting in Vienna. The focus of the discussion was the joint fight against organized crime and human trafficking.
"I am pleased that my Bavarian counterpart Joachim Herrmann has come to Vienna for a working meeting today", said Interior Minister Karl Nehammer during a press statement.
"After my two-day visit to Greece, we discussed in particular the current migration situation".
Nehammer emphasized that German and Austrian police forces are cooperating closely at the border, "because this is an area …
