Vienna Based UN Agencies Join Forces to Combat Migrant Smuggling

.. to ensure that criminal justice responses to migrant smuggling are part of holistic, multidisciplinary approaches / Picture: © Flickr

UNODC Executive Director Yury Fedotov welcomed this joint initiative to pool and leverage the expertise and experience of both organizations in the fight against migrant smuggling, saying: "UNODC is committed to expanding our work and exploring ways of bringing UN agencies together, including to ensure that criminal justice responses to migrant smuggling are part of holistic, multidisciplinary approaches".



Argentina Szabados, Director of IOM's Regional Office for South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia said: "As Ambassador Swing, our Director General has often stated, there is no lack of political will or legal protection for migrants, the gap is in implementation. The smuggling of migrants across borders is a transnational crime and requires transnational cooperation. We need action. Too many lives are being lost, and too much suffering is being endured."



During these journeys, migrants face abuse and exploitation, inhumane treatment and sexual violence.



On a global level and through its regional and country offices IOM has contributed towards preventing and combatting migrant smuggling for many years. In 2016, it adopted a Comprehensive Approach to Counter Migrant Smuggling which defines four key pillars of work: protection and assistance; addressing the causes; enhancing States' capacity to disrupt the activities of migrant smugglers; and promoting research and data collection



UNODC is the guardian of the United Nations Protocol against the Smuggling of Migrants under the Convention against Transnational Organized Crime.



Through global, regional and national programmes managed from Vienna and a network of field offices, UNODC is supporting States in countering migrant smuggling through legislative assistance and capacity building to investigate and prosecute smuggling-related offences as well as dismantle organized criminal groups, protect the rights of smuggled migrants and strengthen international cooperation.



UNODC has also produced a series of tools and policy papers, including the web-based Smuggling of Migrants Knowledge Portal, and has led public campaigns against migrant smuggling in different parts of the world. In 2018, UNODC will publish a Global Study on the Smuggling of Migrants.



The new IOM-UNODC initiative encourages the main stakeholders to join forces against the smuggling of migrants. This may include joint research; reinforcing Member States' capacities - upon request - to dismantle criminal networks engaging in migrant smuggling; enhancing assistance to smuggled migrants; or supporting the development of prevention strategies and action plans.

Track record of achievements

21 March 2018 - UNODC held the Second Mock Trial on Trafficking in Persons in the Middle East and North Africa



14 March 2018 - Strengthening institutional capacities and inter-agency cooperation to prevent and combat trafficking in persons in Jordan



7 March 2018 - Enhancing Effective and Victim-Centred Criminal Justice Responses to Trafficking in Persons in Rwanda



13 February 2018 - UNODC launches new publication for journalists covering human trafficking in the Arab World



13 February 2018 - UNODC trained Macedonian professionals in smuggling of migrants training delivery techniques



15 January 2018 - The Republic of Maldives prepares new anti-migrant smuggling bill with UNODC support



27 December 2017 - Enhancing Effective and Victim-Centered Criminal Justice Responses to Trafficking in Persons in Rwanda



22 December 2017 - First Concerted Effort in Eastern Africa to create a Regional Action Plan against Migrant Smuggling



20 December 2017 - L'ONUDC lance le Précis de jurisprudence sur "Les questions de preuve dans les affaires de traite des personnes" en sa version française



11 December 2017 - Regional Workshop to Prevent and Combat Smuggling of Migrants through Strengthened Capacity to Examine Security Documents in South Africa



31 October 2017 - UNODC Database reaches a milestone having publicized Human Trafficking Case Law from more than half the world



26 May 2017 - UNODC launches global database of migrant smuggling cases



26 May 2017 - Migrant Smuggling is a Business: How do States Address the Concept of Profit?



9-11 May 2017 - Prosecutors and judges meet to strengthen judicial cooperation to address migrant smuggling across the Mediterranean



26-28 April 2017 - Follow the Money: Experts Meet in the Balkans to Address the Financial Profits from Migrant Smuggling



19 April 2017 - Brazil joins UNODC global initiative against human trafficking and migrant smuggling



17-18 April 2017 - Why raising awareness about human trafficking and migrant smuggling matters



7 March 2017 Nepal joins global initiative on human trafficking and migrant smuggling



3 March 2017 GLO.ACT holds 2 nd Stakeholders Consultation Meeting in Lao PDR



27 February 2017 Colombia joins global initiative on human trafficking and migrant smuggling



28-30 November 2016 Regional Training Workshop on the Smuggling of Migrants by Sea in South Asia



16-18 November 2016 First Expert Consultation on the Smuggling of Migrants in South Eastern Europe: focus on joint investigations and illicit financial flows



15-16 November 2016 What is Migrant Smuggling? Working towards a common understanding of the international definition



11-12 November 2016 Trafficking in Persons Expert Group Meeting 10-11 November 2016



29 September 2016 Special Meeting on 'Contributing to a Global Compact on Migration: Actions to Address Trafficking in Persons'



26 September 2016 South Africa joins UNODC global initiative on human trafficking and migrant smuggling



10-12 May 2016 Smuggling of Migrants in Southern Africa: Developing a Regional Response



9-12 May 2016 Prosecuting trafficking in persons and protecting victims in Algeria



19-21 April 2016 Capacity building for Moroccan judges and prosecutors to help combat human trafficking



13-15 April 2016 Addressing the needs of smuggled migrants in Tunisia



11-12 April 2016 Combating Trafficking in Human Beings for the Purpose of Forced Criminality



4-8 April 2016 Regional Workshop on Smuggling of Migrants by Air and Document Fraud



15-17 March 2016 Training Algerian judges and prosecutors to combat migrant smuggling



8-11 March 2016 Working Towards a National Strategy Against Human Trafficking in Tunisia



1-3 March 2016 Training Law Enforcement Officers to Fight Migrant Smuggling in Morocco



16-17 February 2016 Seminar for Judges and Prosecutors to address the Smuggling of Migrants held in the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia



26-27 January 2016 Combating Trafficking in Children in the Western Balkans



14-15 December 2015 UNODC Seeks to Collect Migrant Smuggling Case Law



9-10 December 2015 Following the Money: Connections Between Human Trafficking and Money Laundering



4-5 November 2015 Western Balkans: Cross Border Cooperation on the Migrant Crisis



14 October 2015 UNODC and ISISC Trans-regional Training Workshop on Preventing and Combating the Smuggling of Migrants by Sea affecting the Mediterranean Region



24 June 2015 Preventing and responding to abusive and fraudulent labour recruitment: A call for action



1 June 2015 Call for Proposals: UNODC Small Grants for Legal Clinics in the Arab Region



14 October 2014 Annotated Bibliography Database on Migrant Smuggling in Asia is launched



30 July 2014 UNODC marks first human trafficking day with call for countries to step up fight against this crime



30 July 2014 ICAT Joint Statement on the occasion of the first World Day against Trafficking in Persons



25 July 2014 Giving hope to victims of human trafficking



03 July 2014 Call for applications: International Seminar for Judges - The Critical Role of the Judiciary in Combating Trafficking in Human Beings



30 April 2014 UNODC expands key legal database to help improve human trafficking convictions



16 February 2014 UNODC and EUJUST LEX hold Training on International Cooperation to Combat Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants in Iraq



02 December 2013 International Day for the Abolition of Slavery



26 November 2013 UNODC launches Paper on Corruption and the Smuggling of Migrants



10 October 2013 International Seminar on "The Critical Role of the Judiciary in Combating Trafficking in Human Beings"



29 September 2013 Empowering Algerian Magistrates to Fight Human Trafficking and Smuggling of Migrants



25 September 2013 The Arab Initiative to Build National Capacities to Combat Human Trafficking in the Arab Countries



15 August 2013 University of Queensland launches international online database to deepen understanding of migrant smuggling



19 July 2013 UNODC launches migrant smuggling data sharing system for state authorities



14 May 2013 General Assembly reviews efforts to combat human trafficking



13 May 2013 Brazil joins Blue Heart Campaign against Human Trafficking



26 April 2013 Assessing Crime Challenge and State Response to Migrant Smuggling - Launch of the Assessment Guide to the Criminal Justice Response to the Smuggling of Migrants



05 April 2013 Ministers endorse UNODC data collection on migrant smuggling



27 March 2013 Popular TV drama delivers human trafficking message in Colombia



08 February 2013 Actress Mira Sorvino extends her role as UNODC Goodwill Ambassador



07 February 2013 The International Framework for Action to Implement the Smuggling of Migrants Protocol is now available in French



30 January 2013 Combating Human Trafficking in Yemen - Stepping it up



29 January 2013 Honouring Corporate Creativity and Courage in the Fight against Human Trafficking



14 January 2013 Blue Heart Campaign against human trafficking gathers strength with new initiatives



18 December 2012 International Migrants Day: Working to tackle organized crime and the exploitation of migrants



13 December 2012 Webinar panellists call for partnerships in efforts to combat trafficking globally



12 December 2012 Increase in global child trafficking gives cause for concern, says new UNODC report



06 December 2012 Lao PDR "extremely vulnerable" to trafficking by transnational organized crime groups, says UNODC Executive Director



04 December 2012 Successful test run of irregular migration and migrant smuggling reporting system



21 November 2012 The fate of smuggled migrants: Confronting violence and exploitation



12 November 2012 Prevent migrant smuggling to reduce human trafficking



12 November 2012 Cambodia fights sexual exploitation of children with more female police and by training all police on gender-based violence



25 October 2012 Forced migration: a humanitarian tragedy exploited by smugglers



17 October 2012 Human trafficking under spotlight at Conference of Parties meeting



12 October 2012 Nigeria launches anti-human trafficking campaign, appoints Goodwill Ambassadors



2 October 2012 UNODC launches test of migrant smuggling data collection system



27 September 2012 Trade of Innocents: Film captures reality of child trafficking for sexual exploitation



27 September 2012 On World Tourism Day, UNODC chief calls for more efforts to tackle trafficking for sexual exploitation



06 September 2012 Smuggling of migrants generates billions each year for criminals



21 August 2012 UNODC reports on migrant smuggling patterns in 14 Asian countries



14 August 2012 UNODC assumes chair of the Global Migration Group



04 July 2012 Cambodia : UN Trust Fund helps NGO to reintegrate children trafficked for exploitation



18 June 2012 India: Border guards - critical stakeholders in combating human trafficking



11 June 2012 Albania: Fifteen-year-old girl gets her life back after being trafficked



05 June 2012 Moldova: UN Trust Fund supports provision of legal assistance to victims of human trafficking



29 May 2012 First capacity building workshop for criminal justice practitioners on money laundering and the smuggling of migrants held in Cameroon



15 May 2012 Brazil to document cases of human trafficking in public global database



27 April 2012 Crime Commission tackles migrant smuggling, a growing humanitarian problem



24 April 2012 United Nations organizations cooperate to stamp out human trafficking and sex tourism



17 April 2012 UNODC and International Organization for Migration sign agreement for closer cooperation



17 April 2012 UNODC and European Union border management agency sign cooperation agreement



16 April 2012 Portugal joins Blue Heart campaign against human trafficking



05 April 2012 UNODC engages with Member States during Informal Briefing on the Global Programme against the Smuggling of Migrants



04 April 2012 UNODC assists Ghana to enhance its response against the smuggling of migrants



03 April 2012 UN General Assembly President calls for redoubled efforts to end human trafficking



29 March 2012 The Joint UN Commentary on EU Directive on Preventing and Combating Trafficking in human beings is launched at the European Parliament



25 March 2012 Remembering the victims of slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade



22 March 2012 Combating Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling: Building Cooperation in Pakistan



07 March 2012 Launch of UNODC Strategy on Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling



01 March 2012 Mexico: Miss Universe 2010 lends support to Blue Heart Campaign against Human Trafficking



21 February 2012 Intelligence is key to fighting migrant smuggling: UNODC provides analysis training for law enforcers in Asia



13 February 2012 Now available: International Framework for Action to implement the Smuggling of Migrants Protocol



18 January 2012 UNODC and London-based watchmakers in timely partnership to help victims of human trafficking



16 January 2012 India: Psychosocial care for women in shelter homes - a dire need for trafficking survivors



29 December 2011 The EU Directive on Trafficking in Human Beings - A Joint UN Commentary



28 December 2011 Blue for good: fashion with a conscience for victims of human trafficking



21 December 2011 UNODC and IOM partner on an awareness seminar on consular services and human trafficking issues



20 December 2011 Lebanon joins the Blue Heart campaign against human trafficking



19 December 2011 New UNODC Issue Paper sheds light on smuggling of migrants by sea



02 December 2011 International Day for the Abolition of Slavery



17 November 2011 Voluntary reporting system on migrant smuggling in support of the Bali Process



03 November 2011 In-Depth Training Manual on smuggling of migrants now available online



01 November 2011 UNODC and UNHCR sign memorandum of understanding to combat human trafficking and migrant smuggling



25 October 2011 Basic Training Manual to investigate and prosecute the smuggling of migrants adapted for Central American and Mexican law enforcement authorities



10 October 2011 UNODC launches first global database of human trafficking cases



23 September 2011 Working Group on Trafficking in October 2011



23 September 2011 Integrated and sustained efforts are key in ending human trafficking



20 September 2011 Expert Group Meeting on Migrant Smuggling by Sea



09 September 2011 Querétaro: the world's first 'Blue Heart City'



26 August 2011 Human Trafficking First Aid Kit for Law Enforcement Agencies released as a sample carry case



23 August 2011 Human Trafficking Training Film - Affected for Life - language versions available



22 August 2011 Model Law on Smuggling of Migrants available in Arabic - English - French - Russian - Spanish



04 August 2011 Reinforcing Mexico's response to human trafficking: President Calderón recognizes role of Blue Heart Campaign



27 July 2011 UN Postal Administration wins "best stamps" award for highlighting human trafficking and child labour issues



21 July 2011 Training Workshop for Egyptian Police Officers on Combating Trafficking in Persons



15 July 2011 India's journey of hope: UNODC showcases inspiring initiatives to fight human trafficking



29 June 2011 India: Significance of the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC) to address human trafficking



20 June 2011 Protect human rights and workers' rights to end labour exploitation



08 June 2011 UNODC holds a Training Workshop for Egyptian Prosecutors on Investigating and Prosecuting Migrant Smuggling



30 May 2011 The role of organized crime in the smuggling of migrants from West Africa to the European Union



12 May 2011 Countering migrant smuggling in South-East Asia



28 April 2011 Legal and Policy Review: Responses to Human Trafficking in Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka



14 April 2011 Bangkok (Thailand) Goodwill Ambassador and Thai anti-human trafficking champion tell of UN small grant opportunity for NGOs



11 April 2011 Side Event on Trafficking for Forced Labour and Labour Exploitation



11 April 2011 Crime Commission to address protection of children from exploitation on the web



06 April 2011 Issue Paper - Transnational Organized Crime in the Fishing Industry



05 April 2011 Ministers welcome UNODC assistance in establishing a reporting system on migrant smuggling



25 March 2011 Remembering the victims of slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade



09 March 2011 Experts meet in Vienna to discuss the involvement of Transnational Organized Crime in the Fishing Industry



08 March 2011 Hollywood actress and United Nations launch fund for human trafficking victims



17 February 2011 Model Law against the Smuggling of Migrants now available online in French



17 February 2011 UNODC provides regular training at NATO School on Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants and their impact on security



26 January 2011 Final Expert Group Meeting to draft In-depth Training Manual on Investigating and Prosecuting Migrant Smuggling held in Pretoria



21 January 2011 Joining forces to fight a deadly business: UNODC hosts workshop to address the common challenges of migrant smuggling



19 January 2011 UNODC Anti-Trafficking Tools: Impact in Central America/ UNODC Manuales contra la trata de personas: Impacto en América Central



10 January 2011 Appropriate Legal Responses to Combating Trafficking in Persons in Afghanistan now available online



04 January 2011 Rani: an unwavering advocate for freedom from slavery and human trafficking



20 December 2010 Workshop on Combating Money Laundering Related to Human Trafficking in Sana'a



17 December 2010 On Migrants Day, UNODC unveils tools to help States address plight of smuggled and trafficked victims



13 December 2010 International Organizations United against Trafficking in Persons



11 December 2010 Private sector crucial in fight against human trafficking



09 November 2010 Basic Training Manual on Investigating and Prosecuting the Smuggling of Migrants now available online in Spanish



08 December 2010 A Compendium of Best Practices: UNODC launches Toolkit to Combat Smuggling of Migrants



02 December 2010 Addressing Trafficking in Persons since 1949



01 December 2010 Developing & Strengthening National Legislation: UNODC launches the Model Law against the Smuggling of Migrants



18 November 2010 UNODC Head highlights increasing progress and support for UN Trust Fund for Victims of Human Trafficking



17 November 2010 An Exploration of Promising Practices in Response to Human Trafficking



11 November 2010 A United Voice to the Protection of Migrants



05 November 2010 Experts discuss interventions and recommendations to improve access to compensation for trafficked persons



04 November 2010 Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher join Secretary-General to launch Trust Fund for victims of human trafficking



04 November 2010 Basic Training Manual on Investigating and Prosecuting the Smuggling of Migrants now available online in Russian



28 October 2010 Side Event on the Arab Initiative to combat human trafficking



11 October 2010 Narrowing the knowledge gap on migrant smuggling in Cambodia



06 October 2010 Strengthening law enforcement capacity in investigating and prosecuting perpetrators of migrant smuggling



04 October 2010 Bangkok Statement on Migration and Development calls for reducing impunity of migrant smugglers and human traffickers



27 September 2010 India: A pledge and a commitment for safe and honorable tourism



23 September 2010 International community broadens efforts to help victims of human trafficking



15 September 2010 India: the bond of freedom. Interview with Mr Saju Mathew, National Director, International Justice Mission, India



08 September 2010 In Colombia, beauty pageant contestants get involved in fighting human trafficking



01 September 2010 United Nations launches global plan of action against human trafficking



27 August 2010 The Body Shop and ECPAT in association with UNODC organize mega event on Prevention of Human Trafficking called "BIG STOP - Petition Launch"



19 August 2010 UNODC South Asia - India: Freedom Express - a girl rescued from the brothels boards train to return home



13 August 2010 UNODC boosts Cambodian border control capacity



10 August 2010 Basic Training Manual on Investigating and Prosecuting the Smuggling of Migrants now available online in Arabic



09 August 2010 Needs Assessment Toolkit on the Criminal Justice Response to Human Trafficking now available online in Chinese and Russian



04 August 2010 Indonesia to participate in reviewing implementation of the Organized Crime Convention



30 July 2010 General Assembly Adopts Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons, Reaffirming Commitment on Protecting Victims, Prosecuting Perpetrators



12-13 July 2010 Senior Experts meet in Vienna to discuss first draft of the International Framework for Action to Implement the Migrant Smuggling Protocol



06 July 2010 UNODC launches Literature Review to discuss the Smuggling of Migrants into, through and from North Africa



01 July 2010 UNODC launches Basic Training Manual on Investigating and Prosecuting the Smuggling of Migrants



28- 30 June 2010 UNODC hosts an expert group meeting (EGM) to address trafficking in persons for the purpose of organ removal



28 June 2010 UNODC announces the launch of the Needs Assessment Toolkit on the Criminal Justice Response to Human Trafficking



21-25 June 2010 High level experts from origin, transit and destination countries gather in Vienna to enhance the capacity to prevent and combat the smuggling of migrants



10 June 2010 UNODC Launches Global Review on Migrant Smuggling



31 May 2010 UNODC and the Council of the Baltic Sea States Task Force on Trafficking in Human Beings launch joint assessment report



26 to 27 May 2010 Capacity building workshop on investigating and prosecuting migrant smuggling held in Burkina Faso



19 May 2010 What do we know about the involvement of organized crime in the trafficking of persons and smuggling of migrants? An update: Panel discussion held during a side event to the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.



14 May 2010 What do we know about the involvement of transnational organized crime in the trafficking of persons and smuggling of migrants?



12 May 2010 Tamil Nadu, India: The female face of migration Read the story of Raziya and Suneetha, whose husbands migrated without them



5 May 2010 Tamil Nadu, India: Different faces of migration Read the story of 26 year old Murugesh, whose dreams of a better life far from home were shattered.



15 - 16 April 2010 12th United Nations Crime Congress addresses migrant smuggling and human trafficking



14 April 2010 Mexico takes lead in launching national campaign against human trafficking



11 - 19 April 2010 Substantive items related to trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants at upcoming Crime Congress in Brasil



8 April 2010 Cambodia Participates in Regional Data Collection and Analysis on Migrant Smuggling



1 April 2010 UNODC Migrant Smuggling Issue Papers launched online



1 April 2010 Parliamentarians unite against organized crime, Bangkok, Thailand



26 March 2010 Read Munni's story in My life in the red lights of Sonagachi, India



22 - 23 March 2010 The Arab Initiative to combat human trafficking launched in Doha



6 - 8 March 2010 Six countries meet to increase international cooperation against human trafficking and migrant smuggling in Kolkata, India



22 - 25 February 2010 Training Workshop on investigating and prosecuting migrant smuggling held in Abuja, Nigeria



19 February 2010 Toolkit to Combat Trafficking in persons now available in Arabic.



11 February 2010 Trafficking survivors in India earn their livelihood as security guards



27 - 29 January 2010 Expert panelists address Working Group on Trafficking in Persons



28 January 2010 UNODC Technical Assistance briefing, in the sidelines of the Second Meeting of the Working Group on Trafficking in Persons



27 January 2010 Vienna launch of the International Framework for Action to Implement the Trafficking in Persons Protocol, in the sidelines of the Second Meeting of the Working Group on Trafficking in Persons



27 - 29 January 2010 Second Meeting of the Working Group on Trafficking in Persons to be held in Vienna



26 - 29 January 2010 UNODC jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece, hosts a regional conference on transnational organized crime, particularly migrant smugging by sea in the Mediterranean.



26 - 27 January 2010 Capacity building workshop for magistrates and law enforcers under Impact Project



14 January 2010 Community and police come together in India against trafficking of women and children



7 - 11 December 2009 Regional Training Workshop on Investigating and Prosecuting Migrant Smuggling held in Abuja, Nigeria



7-9 December 2009 International Expert Group Meeting on Migrant Smuggling by Air in Vienna, Austria



7-9 December 2009 Expert Group Meeting to Review the Model Law on Combating the Smuggling of Migrants in Cairo, Egypt



25 November 2009 In commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November, UNODC Regional Office for South Asia contributes stories on the life of women suffering different forms of violence



24 - 26 November 2009 Regional Workshop to Finalize Guidelines on International Legal Cooperation Instruments in the Area of Anti-Human Trafficking and Smuggling of Migrants held in Belgrade, Serbia



23 - 25 November 2009 ASEAN Workshop on International Legal Cooperation on Trafficking in Persons Cases



11 November 2009 The Role of Corruption in Trafficking in Persons, Side Event to the third session of the Conference of the State Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, Doha 9-13 November 2009



4 November 2009 United Nations Secretary-General addresses Global Forum on Migration and Development



3 November 2009 UNODC promotes international cooperation to prevent and combat trafficking in persons in Mexico and Central America



27 - 30 October 2009 Training based on finalised anti-migrant smuggling manual piloted under the Impact Project



19 October 2009 UNODC launches 'Affected for Life' training film



9 October 2009 Launch of the International Framework for Action to Implement the Trafficking in Persons Protocol in New York.



30 September - 2 October 2009 Workshop to Develop Guidelines on International Legal cooperation Instruments in the area of anti-human trafficking and migrant smuggling held in Budva, Montenegro.



18 September 2009 Today, ILO, UNICEF and Global Initiative to Fight Human Trafficking (UN.GIFT) launched the 'Training manual to fight trafficking in children for labour, sexual and other forms of exploitation



28 August 2009 Launch of UN anti-trafficking training manual in Bangkok



7 August 2009 Unprecendented Court of Women hears testimonies from the trafficked and sexually exploited



3 - 4 August Regional Workshop on the Role of NGOs in Preventing the Smuggling of Migrants



29 July 2009 UNODC Toolkit to Combat Trafficking in Persons now available in French



16 July 2009 Mexico and UNODC to launch the Blue Heart Campaign in early 2010



15 - 16 July Experts support draft law to combat migrant smuggling in Côte d'Ivoire



11 July 2009 President Obama praises conviction of human traffickers in Ghana



6 - 7 July 2009 Workshop on International Criminal Justice Cooperation in response to Migrant Smuggling held in Cairo, Egypt



30 June 2009 UNODC launches Model Law against Trafficking in Persons



23 June 2009 UNODC paper 'Combating Trafficking in Persons in Accordance with the Principles of Islamic Law' launched in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia



22 - 24 June 2009 Final Expert Group Meeting to Elaborate UNODC Basic Training Modules on Preventing and Combating Migrant Smuggling held in Abuja, Nigeria



16 June 2009 African Union launches AU.COMMIT, an initiative to fight human trafficking in Africa.



12 June 2009 Council of the Baltic Sea States launches new website with information about Joint Project between the Task Force against Trafficking in Human Beings (TF-THB) and UNODC



9 June 2009 UNODC Regional Project in Central America a platform for the promotion of good practices on the investigation of trafficking in persons in the Americas



4 June 2009 UNODC Regional Office for South Asia in conversation with Professor Zakir Hossain on human trafficking in Bangladesh



22 May 2009 UNODC and European Commission Partnership to Promote implementation of Trafficking in Persons Protocol and Migrant Smuggling Protocol



20 May 2009 UNODC Regional Office for South Asia showcases good practice in preventing human trafficking and protecting its victims



19 May 2009 New York gallery displays children's art on human trafficking



5-7 May 2009 UNODC Regional Office in Central Asia in coordination with the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan holds workshop on International and national mechanisms of combating human trafficking and protection of victims of human trafficking



20 April 2009 New Publication on Migrants Smuggling



8 April 2009 The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and UNODC, in the framework of the Global Initiative to Fight Human Trafficking (UN.GIFT), launched the publication Combating Trafficking in Persons: A Handbook for Parliamentarians



25 March 2009 Expert Group Meeting on Migrant Smuggling Training Material



25 March 2009 Joint programme meeting in Serbia



5 March 2009, UNODC Executive Director Antonio Maria Costa launches the Blue Heart Campaign against Human Trafficking.



26 February 2009, UNODC launches regional assessment on penal prosecution capacities to investigate trafficking in persons in Central America



23 to 25 February 2009 , UNODC hosts fourth meeting on Enhancing Operational Capacity to Invest and Disrupt Human Trafficking Activities in the Western Balkans



12 February 2009, UNODC launches Global Report on Trafficking in Persons.



12 February 2009, Academy Award-winning actress Mira Sorvino appointed UNODC Goodwill Ambassador to Combat Human Trafficking



29 January 2009, UNODC anti-trafficking public service announcements available online.



18 December 2008, UNODC launches Online Toolkit to Combat Trafficking in Persons.



30 November - 3 December 2008, UNODC holds Expert Group Meeting to Elaborate Basic Training Modules on Preventing and Combating the Smuggling of Migrants



15 November 2008, UNODC Regional Office for South Asia holds Colloquium on Justice Delivery in India



20 October 2008, UNODC released report on trafficking in Lebanon



15 October 2008, UNODC hosts event to discuss challenges in the delivery of technical assistance



9 October 2008, UNODC releases new Toolkit to combat Trafficking in Persons