Global Report on Trafficking in Persons Launched in Vienna
Published: January 7, 2019; 22:07 · (Vindobona)
The report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) was presented by UNODC Executive Director Yury Fedotov at a special event of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) with Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl. Drawing on information from 142 countries, the report examines trafficking trends and patterns, and puts the spotlight on human trafficking in armed conflict.
UNODC (right Yury Fedotov) and BMEIA (left Karin Kneissl) present the Global Report on Trafficking in Persons 2018. / Picture: © UNIS Vienna / YouTube
The number of human trafficking victims is on the rise, while armed groups and terrorists are trafficking women and children to generate funds and recruit, according to the latest Global Report on Trafficking in Persons launched today in Vienna.
