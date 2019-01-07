Global Report on Trafficking in Persons Launched in Vienna

UNODC (right Yury Fedotov) and BMEIA (left Karin Kneissl) present the Global Report on Trafficking in Persons 2018. / Picture: © UNIS Vienna / YouTube

The number of human trafficking victims is on the rise, while armed groups and terrorists are trafficking women and children to generate funds and recruit, according to the latest Global Report on Trafficking in Persons launched today in Vienna.

"Child soldiers, forced labour, sexual slavery - human trafficking has taken on horrific dimensions as armed groups and terrorists use…