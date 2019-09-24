Simplified Access to Austrian Citizenship for Descendants of NS Victims

The agreement was welcomed by all political groups, with the speakers stressing in particular Austria's historic responsibility. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Alexander Tuma

The provisions apply to the descendants of those victims who left Austria before 15 May 1955.

After long negotiations, which lasted until almost two hours before the debate in question in a special session of the National Council, the five parliamentary parties were able to agree on a corresponding extension of the citizenship law.

This was based on an initiative by the SPÖ.

The new provisions are to apply from 1 September 2020.

The concept of the ancestor is extended, adoptive children are also considered descendants.

According to the current legal situation, there is already an unbureaucratic possibility for persons who fled from Austria from the Nazi regime before 9 May 1945 to regain Austrian citizenship without losing their own citizenship. However, since this date does not take into account cases of prevented return to Austria or delayed departure, the deadline has been extended to include all persons who did not leave the country for reasons of persecution after the end of the war until 15 May 1955 at the latest. The new regulation also takes into account citizens from states of the former Danube Monarchy if they had their main residence in the territory of the Federal Republic.

Reasons for exclusion from Austrian citizenship include convictions for serious crimes, serious financial offences, terrorist activities or a negative attitude towards Austrian democracy.

This facilitated access to Austrian citizenship is now also open to descendants in the direct descending line of the persecuted, whereby adoptive children who were accepted as minors in their place as children are also among the beneficiaries. The precondition is that the ancestor must be one of the entitled persons and must either have actually acquired citizenship or have been able to acquire it.

The applicant must produce unobjectionable documents or other suitable and equivalent means of certification. In the cases in which the ancestor did not re-acquire citizenship as a persecuted person, the justification states that in view of the fact that the vast majority of the persecuted persons from this period have since died and almost 75 years have passed since the end of the National Socialist era, it will not be necessary to apply a "disproportionately high standard" to the comprehensibility of the prerequisites. Since the search will often be difficult, the authority may use the National Fund of the Republic of Austria as an expert to assess whether the requirements are met.

Both the notification itself and the decision as well as the documents to be submitted in connection with the notification will be free of charge.

MEPs emphasise Austria's historical responsibility

The agreement was welcomed by all political groups, with the speakers stressing in particular Austria's historic responsibility.

Sabine Schatz (SPÖ) spoke of a long overdue symbolic gesture. She also appealed to everyone to take joint responsibility for history and expressed her concern about the still existing open anti-Semitism.

Karl Mahrer and Martin Engelberg reminded the ÖVP that today's resolution implements a request from the programme of the former ÖVP-FPÖ government. Mahrer said that it wanted to send a signal and show respect to the victims and their descendants. Engelberg underlined the historical significance of the law.

Stephanie Krisper (NEOS) sees the law as a small gesture that should be respected by those affected.

Angela Lueger (SPÖ) pointed out the enormous effort to be expected and said that this was in the interest of those affected. For this reason, the National Council also unanimously adopted a resolution calling on the Federal Government to provide additional personnel and financial resources so that the representative authorities concerned can implement the new regulation in a customer-friendly, professional and rapid manner.

Interior Minister Wolfgang Peschorn supported the law in principle, especially as the members of parliament had worked closely with his responsible civil servants as well as with employees of the state authorities. The expansion of the concept of ancestors would, however, make the enforcement of the law more difficult, he said.

New approach to dual citizenship for South Tyroleans

Werner Neubauer also welcomed the decision on the part of the FPÖ, but stated that the regulation should also be extended to "Brexit victims" and South Tyroleans. In the motion for a resolution which he tabled jointly with the ÖVP, the interior and foreign ministers were asked to enter into bilateral talks with their Italian counterparts and with representatives of the South Tyrolean population in order to discuss the issue of "dual citizenship for South Tyroleans". The proposal was accepted by a majority with the votes of the ÖVP and FPÖ.

Hermann Krist (SPÖ) criticised the actions of both parties, especially since the issue has been discussed in the South Tyrol Committee since 2010, many bilateral talks have been held and a decision on how to proceed was on the way.