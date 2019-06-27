46% Fewer Asylum Applications in Austria

Migration in Austria: Asylum applications return to pre-crisis levels in 2018. / Picture: © Flickr / photog_at / Joachim Seidler [Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)]

This trend will continue in 2019, even though the figures have initially risen in the first five months.

In 2018, Cyprus, Greece, Malta, Sweden and Luxembourg were among the five most important host countries per capita.

New figures published by the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) show that asylum applications in the EU have decreased for the third consecutive year…