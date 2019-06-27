Sponsored
46% Fewer Asylum Applications in Austria

Published: June 27, 2019; 10:33 · (Vindobona)

13,375 asylum applications were received in Austria last year - 46% less than in 2017 (24,715). A total of 664,480 applications for international protection were filed in the EU (including Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein) in 2018. The number of asylum applications in Austria and the EU has thus declined for the third year in a row and has returned to pre-crisis levels.

Migration in Austria: Asylum applications return to pre-crisis levels in 2018. / Picture: © Flickr / photog_at / Joachim Seidler [Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)]

This trend will continue in 2019, even though the figures have initially risen in the first five months.

In 2018, Cyprus, Greece, Malta, Sweden and Luxembourg were among the five most important host countries per capita.

New figures published by the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) show that asylum applications in the EU have decreased for the third consecutive year…

