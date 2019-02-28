Austrian Citizenship Awarded to Nearly 10,000 Foreigners

More than half of all naturalisations in 2018 (5,683 or 60.1%) took place after all requirements for naturalisation had been fulfilled on the basis of a legal claim. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Alexander Tuma

Of all 2018 naturalised persons, 34.8% were already born in Austria, 34.2% were under 18 years of age.

Before naturalisation, 10.9% or 1,033 persons held the citizenship of Bosnia and Herzegovina, followed by Turkey (828), Serbia (625), Kosovo (586) and Romania (456), according to the analysis of Statistics Austria.

In contrast, 9.5% and 588 naturalised persons respectively were born in Bosnia and Herzegovina, another 6.5% in Turkey, 5.7% in Kosovo and 5.4% in Romania.

Since the record year 2003 (45,112 cases), the number of naturalisations has fallen continuously and reached its lowest value in 2010 at 6,190.

In the years since 2011 (6,754), the figures have risen again, as they did in 2018 (9,450).

The provisional naturalisation rate - naturalisations of persons residing in Austria (9,355) in relation to persons living in Austria with non-Austrian citizenship - was 0.7% in 2018, as in the previous year.

In 2018, more people were naturalised in four provinces than in 2017.

The increases were most marked in Lower Austria (+15.0% to 1,517 naturalisations), followed by Vienna (+5.7% to 4,121), Vorarlberg (+4.9% to 430) and Tyrol (+2.5% to 534).

In the other Länder, fewer naturalisations were recorded in 2018 than in the previous year: Salzburg -20.0% to 396, Styria -10.6% to 736, Carinthia -3.1% to 347, Upper Austria -2.1% to 1,090 and Burgenland -1.6% to 184.

Of these, 4,038 persons were naturalised after having lived in Austria for at least six years and for reasons particularly worthy of consideration (e.g. EEA nationality, birth in Austria or entitled to asylum, §11a, paras. 4 and 7), 735 persons were naturalised on the basis of marriage to an Austrian or on the basis of a legal claim. with an Austrian (§11a, paras. 1 and 2), 362 persons on the basis of at least 15 years of residence in Austria and sustainable integration (§12, line 1), and 307 were illegitimate children or elective children up to 14 years of age (§11b and §12, paras. 2).

A further 1,182 persons were granted citizenship at the discretion of the Federal Government (12.5%), including 1,138 persons who had resided for at least ten years (§10, para. 1).

Under the title "Extension of the Award", 2,264 children (§17) and 321 spouses (§16) were naturalised.