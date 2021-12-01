Controversial Chinese 5G Network Operator Huawei Appointed New Austria CEO

Huawei Technologies Austria GmbH is headquartered in the IZD Tower at Wagramer Straße 19, 1220 Vienna, just opposite the VIC Vienna International Centre. / Picture: © Flickr / Janos Korom / [CC BY-SA 2.0(https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)]

Who is Huawei's new Austria CEO?

Harvey Zhang brings 15 years of experience in the telecommunications industry as well as expertise in sales and marketing.

Born in Mainland China, he studied at Guilin University of Electronic Technology.

In 2018, Harvey Zhang was seconded by Huawei to Moldova, where he served as Country Manager.

His next assignment was to Romania as Deputy Managing Director.

According to the press release, Harvey Zhang has just now arrived in Vienna, where he has been appointed Austria Chief.

"I am looking forward to the new challenges and to working with my team." says Harvey Zhang.

As the objective of his job, the press release states that Zhang wants to promote cooperation with network operators, NGOs and the public sector, and provide Huawei Technologies Austria with new solutions in the fields of 5G, AI and green energy.

Why is Huawei so controversial?

Contrary to Huawei's boycott and other countries' criticism of the state-controlled company, Austria has so far cooperated with Huawei.

Huawei is so controversial because, while formally privately owned, in practice the group originates from a state where political crackdowns are common even in non-state-owned companies. …