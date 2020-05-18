Sponsored Content
War for Global Telecom Infrastructure Supremacy: Vienna first EU Capital with Area-wide 5G Network
While the Third World War is raging backstage between the USA and China for world supremacy in 5G infrastructure, Huawei wins another milestone in Vienna. Digital City Councilor Peter Hanke has set the goal "Vienna should become the first city in Europe with a complete 5G network". The city is supporting the network expansion with 20 million euros.
(From left to right): CEO of A1, Marcus Grausam, Councillor for Economic Affairs Peter Hanke, Magenta CEO Andreas Bierwirth and Drei CEO Jan Trionow. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / PID / David Bohmann
With a 20 million euro funding program, the City of Vienna is ensuring that the necessary investments in network expansion are made quickly.
In total, more than 700 new antenna masts are to be put into operation on city transmitter sites by July 2022.
The city is working together with the telecommunications companies A1, Magenta and Drei. …
