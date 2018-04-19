Telekom Austria: Strategic Restructuring of Management and Supervisory Board

Thomas Arnoldner replaces Alejandro Plater as Telekom Austria CEO and is to take up his new position on September 1, 2018. / Picture: © T-Systems Austria GesmbH

According to the Shareholders' Agreement, the state holding company ÖBIB, which holds 28.4 percent, may appoint the CEO and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Hence, the Republic of Austria has exercised its right under the agreement.

Thomas Arnoldner (40) will be nominated as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) by the two main shareholders, América Móvil and…