Telekom Austria: Strategic Restructuring of Management and Supervisory Board

Published: April 19, 2018; 16:59 · (Vindobona)

At Telekom Austria's Supervisory Board meeting, not only the change at the top of the company's Supervisory Board was sealed, but also the restructuring of the Management Board. Thomas Arnoldner (40), previously responsible for Sales & Services on the T-Systems Board of Management, replaces Alejandro Plater as Telekom Austria CEO. Economics lawyer Edith Hlawati takes over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board from Wolfgang Ruttenstorfer.

Thomas Arnoldner replaces Alejandro Plater as Telekom Austria CEO and is to take up his new position on September 1, 2018. / Picture: © T-Systems Austria GesmbH

According to the Shareholders' Agreement, the state holding company ÖBIB, which holds 28.4 percent, may appoint the CEO and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Hence, the Republic of Austria has exercised its right under the agreement.

Thomas Arnoldner (40) will be nominated as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) by the two main shareholders, América Móvil and…

