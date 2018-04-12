Minister of Economy Visited Huawei and Alibaba During State Visit to China

Schramböck visited Huawei and Alibaba during the state visit to China / Picture: © NextiraOne Austria GmbH 2009

The Ministry of Economics is convinced that the agreement is a step towards better economic cooperation between the two countries and opens up the Chinese market for exporters of Austrian quality products.



"We are talking about a market with millions of potential products. The online platform JD.com, for example, has around 266 million registered customers; hardly anyone here knows this company," explains Schramböck.



"This is an opportunity for Austrian companies to score with quality and innovation'made in Austria'. On the other hand, we also want to focus more strongly on the location of our Chinese partners and specifically promote the establishment of companies in Austria".



The aim of the agreement is greater cooperation and a regular exchange of experience between the cross-border e-commerce platforms of both countries.



SMEs in particular should benefit from agreements



Domestic companies, especially SMEs, should benefit from the easier initiation of contacts to the large e-commerce platforms and thus be more quickly present on the Chinese market.



Support will also be provided for the import and export of quality products and services via e-commerce platforms.



Schramböck: "China is by far Austria's most important trading partner in Asia and the second most important overseas trading partner after the USA. Since 2008, Austrian exports have doubled to a new record result of around 3.7 billion euros. This illustrates the market potential that China offers Austrian companies."



Company visit to Huawei and Alibaba



In addition to signing the agreement, a meeting with representatives of the world market leaders Huawei (digital and telecommunications companies) and Alibaba (Internet traders) was scheduled.



Discussions focused on current trends and e-commerce as well as the possibility of deeper cooperation and exchange of information, for example in setting up the mobile government.



Already in autumn, the Minister of Economic Affairs wants to travel to China again to participate in China's largest purchasing fair with 150,000 company representatives and to continue the consistently positive discussions. "You can see from the discussions that Austria and its products are well received here and due to our central location we can actively position ourselves as a bridge between East and West. At the same time, we can learn a lot from the courage and openness of the Chinese for new technologies and digital products. Of course by applying our high standards, for example with regard to data protection", the Minister is convinced.