Huawei Austria Sponsors Austrian Chinese Business Association

Headquarters of Huawei in Shenzhen, China. Huawei is under massive pressure not only in the USA because of allegations of espionage. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Brücke-Osteuropa [Public Domain]

Around 100 representatives from politics, industry, business and science accepted the invitation of Huawei and the Austrian Chinese Business Association to the exclusive event "Huawei - Inside & Outside" at the Grand Hotel Vienna, according to an announcement by ACBA.

The programme included insights into the development and strategies of the Huawei company as well as lively discussions and networking.

"We are delighted to welcome Huawei, one of the largest and most important technology companies, as a new member of ACBA," said Prof. Dr. Georg Zanger, President of the Austrian Chinese Business Association.

"Huawei is not only an enrichment for us. I am sure that Austria can benefit enormously from the company's know-how and solutions - not least in the 5G construction".

Afterwards Joe Kelly (Huawei Vice President Corporate Communications), Simon Lacey (Huawei Vice President Government Affairs), Pan Yao (CEO Huawei Austria) and Wang Fei (General Manager Huawei Austria Consumer Business) gave presentations on the national and international development of the company, its philosophy, success factors and strategies.

In Austria, the company has recorded a positive development since 2007. According to the announcement, a 100-member team generated around 255 million euros in 2018.

It is important for Huawei Austria CEO Pan Yao to maintain and expand the good relations in Austria, but also to give something back for the success: "We want to continue working successfully with local partners and expand our cooperation with universities and research institutions. Huawei is making a contribution to society and supporting young ICT talents with our student support programme".

Huawei will celebrate the opening of the first Huawei flagship store outside China in summer 2019. The opening of the store in the first district of Vienna (Fleischmarkt 18, 1010 Vienna) is part of Huawei's "charm offensive" in Europe, with which the technology group intends to gain a foothold in Europe.

Huawei is under massive pressure not only in the USA because of allegations of espionage.

Due to allegations, particularly from the United States government, that its telecom infrastructure equipment may contain backdoors that could enable unauthorised surveillance by the Chinese government and the People's Liberation Army, Huawei faces difficulties in some markets.

According to Reuters news agency, Joe Kelly, Huawei Vice President Corporate Communications, vehemently rejected the accusations at a press conference in Vienna: "We have never been asked by any government or agency anywhere in the world to do anything that would jeopardize or threaten the security of customer networks. If we are ever asked to do so, we will refuse."

At the ACBA event, Joe Kelly said, "A lot has changed for Huawei over the last year." "This surprises me because we have done nothing wrong. We don't share data and our technologies are secure. We are open and transparent."

According to Wikipedia, "Cybersecurity concerns over Huawei intensified with the development of 5G wireless networks, with calls to prevent the company from providing equipment for them, and to prevent use of products by Huawei, or fellow Chinese telecom ZTE, by government entities."

About Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Huawei is a Chinese multinational telecommunications equipment and consumer electronics manufacturer, headquartered in Shenzhen, South China.

In fact, it is the world's largest producer of telecoms equipment.

In December 2018, Huawei reported that its annual revenue had risen to US$108.5 billion in 2018, surpassing US$100 billion for the first time in the company's history.

About ACBA Austrian Chinese Business Association

Since 2010, the Austrian Chinese Business Association (ACBA) has been committed to promoting economic relations and cultural exchange between Austria and China.

It is led by President Prof. Dr. Georg Zanger.

Link: https://www.acba.at/2019/02/23/acba-begr%C3%BC%C3%9Ft-huawei-als-neues-mitglied/