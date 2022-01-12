Sponsored Content
German Ambassador in Vienna to Become Head of Department at German Foreign Office in Berlin
After only two years in Vienna, Germany's ambassador to Austria is set to become head of the culture and communications department in Berlin under Annalena Baerbock.
There are rumors that Ralf Beste, the German ambassador in Austria will soon leave Vienna. / Picture: © dpa / Kay Nietfeld, Deutsche Botschaft in Wien
According to a report in FAZ - Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Ralf Beste, the current German ambassador in Vienna, is to become head of the Culture and Communications Department at the German Foreign Office in Berlin.
The appointment is part of a larger staff reshuffle at the German Foreign Ministry by Annalena Baerbock (41), who became Germany's new foreign minister (Bundesministerin des Auswärtigen) in the Olaf Scholz cabinet on Dec. 8, 2021.
Beste moves into the vacant position at the head of the Culture Department, which was created when the previous head, Andreas Görgen, moved to the Chancellery. …
