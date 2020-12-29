Sponsored Content
Selmayr and Beste Meet to Discuss German EU Council Presidency
People › Politicians ♦ Published: December 29, 2020; 14:20 ♦ (Vindobona)
Ralf Beste, Germany's ambassador to Austria, and his fellow countryman Martin Selmayr, representative of the European Commission in Austria, met to discuss the year of 2020 and the German Presidency of the EU Council, which will be ending on December 31. Both politicians underlined the importance of the European Union in finding solutions for international problems.
This time without the Croatian Ambassador to Austria, Daniel Gluncic (right): Martin Selmayr, representative of the European Commission in Austria (middle), and Ralf Beste, Germany's ambassador to Austria (left) met at a Viennese wurst stand. / Picture: © Vertretung der Europ.Kommission in Österreich / APA-Fotoservice/ Heinz Stephan Tesarek
Martin Selmayr, representative of the European Commission in Austria, and Ralf Beste, Germany's ambassador to Austria, met today at a Vienna sausage stand to discuss the "take-aways" of the year 2020 and especially of the German Presidency of the EU Council.
