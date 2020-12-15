Sponsored Content
Re-Invent the EU: Austria Discusses the European Union
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
The future of the European Union is at stake. Austrian politicians and EU experts discuss the future of the Union in Austria in order to "make Europe a little bit better every day". A series of debates, conferences and other events are initiated to make sure that Austria stays in the right track when it comes to its contribution to the European Union.
In a series of events, Austria discusses its future role in the European Union. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / [Public Domain]
The Austrian Society for European Politics and the European Commission are kicking off the discussions on the future of Europe in Austria.
In a debate, Minister for Europe Karoline Edtstadler, Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler, MEP Claudia Gamon and Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig discussed what reforms Europe needs now. …
