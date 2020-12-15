Re-Invent the EU: Austria Discusses the European Union

The future of the European Union is at stake. Austrian politicians and EU experts discuss the future of the Union in Austria in order to "make Europe a little bit better every day". A series of debates, conferences and other events are initiated to make sure that Austria stays in the right track when it comes to its contribution to the European Union.

In a series of events, Austria discusses its future role in the European Union. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / [Public Domain]

The Austrian Society for European Politics and the European Commission are kicking off the discussions on the future of Europe in Austria.

In a debate, Minister for Europe Karoline Edtstadler, Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler, MEP Claudia Gamon and Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig discussed what reforms Europe needs now. …

