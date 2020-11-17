Sponsored Content
Prize for Pre-Scientific Papers: "We Are Europe"
More+ › Work & Careers ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:45 ♦ (Vindobona)
For the first time, the European Commission in Austria together with the Liaison Office of the European Parliament and the Ministry of Education has awarded the "We are Europe" prize to several young Austrians, who have shown a particular good understanding of European topics in their pre-scientific papers.
Martin Selmayr, Head of the Representation of the European Commission in Austria, congratulates the nine winners of the "We are Europe" award. / Picture: © EC European Commission in Austria / Etienne Ansotte
The first winners of the new "We are Europe" prize have now been announced:
Nine young people who focus on European topics in their six pre-scientific and diploma theses will receive the award.
All nine winners will receive an Austrian Railways (ÖBB) voucher worth EUR 400 for future environmentally friendly trips within Europe. …
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
