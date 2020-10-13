EU Prize for Young Journalists Goes to Austrian
The European Commission celebrates two budding journalists from Austria and Portugal with the Megalizzi-Niedzielski Award 2020. Their commitment to quality journalism and to the values of the EU is highly appreciated by EU Commissioner Ferreira.
The European Commission announced the winner of the Megalizzi-Niedzielski Award 2020 for budding journalists:
Anastasia Lopez from Austria and Francisco Sezinando from Portugal.
They receive the award for their commitment to quality journalism and their commitment to the values of the EU.
"Europe needs committed young journalists like Anastasia and Francisco. Our Union builds on their commitment to quality journalism and European values. The Commission pays particular attention to the media and wants to give the industry the best possible support in these times," said EU Cohesion Commissioner Elisa Ferreira.
The Megalizzi-Niedzielski Prize was launched in 2019.
It commemorates Antonio Megalizzi and Bartek Pedro Orent-Niedzielski, two young European journalists with a strong commitment to the EU and its values who died in the terrorist attack in Strasbourg in 2018.
In addition, the Commission is allocating a total of EUR 5 million to information projects that make EU cohesion policy - such as the European Construction Plan and the Fair Transition Fund - accessible to a wide audience.