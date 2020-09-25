Sponsored Content
European Capital of Innovation Award: Vienna Recognized as Runner-up
The Belgium city of Leuven was awarded the European Capital of Innovation Award 2020. Vienna, which was still in the race up until the final round, was recognized as runner-up city together with Cluj-Napoca (Romania), Espoo (Finland), Helsingborg (Sweden), and Valencia (Spain).
This year's European Capital of Innovation is the city of Leuven in Belgium. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / EmDee / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth announced the European Capital of Innovation 2020 at the European Research and Innovation Days on 24 September 2020.
The city of Leuven in Belgium is the European Capital of Innovation 2020. …
