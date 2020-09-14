Sponsored Content
European Capital of Innovation Award: Vienna Still in the Race
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: September 14, 2020; 16:25 ♦ (Vindobona)
The European Union will announce the European Capital of Innovation 2020 and will award EUR 1,000,000 to support innovation at the end of September 2020. Vienna is among the six finalists which also include Valencia, Helsingborg, Espoo, Cluj-Napoca, and Leuven.
The WU University of Economics and Business is one of the driving forces of innovation in Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]
Following an intense evaluation phase, six cities are now running for the title of European Capital of Innovation (iCapital) 2020.
A high-level jury of independent experts selected the six finalists after thorough interviews with twelve shortlisted cities. …
