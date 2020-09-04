Sponsored Content
EU Supports Young Researchers with EUR 677 Million
People › Entrepreneurs ♦ Published: September 4, 2020; 16:25 ♦ (Vindobona)
The European Commission is providing a total of EUR 677 million to over 400 recipients of a "Starting Grant" from the European Research Council. Eleven of the selected junior researchers are conducting research at Austrian institutions.
European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel wants to support young researchers. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Walter Isack / Wikimedia Commons / CC-BY-SA-3.0 / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
The funds come from the EU research and innovation program Horizon 2020 and are intended to help young scientists build up their own teams and implement innovative projects in all scientific disciplines.
From vaccine research to adaptation to climate change and from nanoplastics to research into dark matter in the universe; the research topics cover many different sectors. …
