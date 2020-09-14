Digital Days 2020 on the "Digital Capital of the People"
The Digital Days 2020 organized by the City of Vienna will be held as an online conference with the main theme being "Digital Capital of the People". It will take place from September 30 to October 1 and registration is free of charge.
According to a recent report of the the City of Vienna, the Digital Days 2020 promise to be even more digital than in the past.
They will take place from September 30 to October 1 and can be attended as a free online conference - lectures, pitches and panel discussions will be streamed live from the main stage at the Erste Campus.
The workshops and partner events will take place virtually on the Bee-Stage.
The networking tool b2match from the Viennese start-up of the same name will serve as a platform, allowing participants to network in the best possible way.
This way, even more interested people can participate and exchange ideas on digital trends and innovations for the city of tomorrow.
With the motto of this year's event: "Digital Capital of the People", DigitalCity.Vienna makes it clear how important it is to put people at the center of the digital transformation.
"On the road to becoming the digitalization capital of Europe, we need to take all citizens with us: the young who are in education, the working population and the elderly," says Peter Hanke, City Councillor for Finance, Economics, Digitalization and International Affairs.
According to Hanke, politics must give everyone the chance to act in a self-determined manner in the digital world of tomorrow. That is why lifelong learning is also a core issue of digitalization.
"The DigitalCity.Vienna initiative with its Digital Days event makes digitalization more tangible for the population. This is the only way we can jointly take on a pioneering international role," Hanke continued.
Key aspects of the Digital Days 2020:
The two-day event will focus on the question of how digitalization supports people in terms of business, education, ethics, medicine and security, but also on the areas of conflict that arise from this.
Experts from business, politics, science and administration will hold keynote speeches and invite the participants to exchange ideas.
One of the highlights is the presentation of the digital education strategy on the opening day, which will be adopted by the local council at the end of September 2020. Education City Councilor Jürgen Czernohorszky will outline the cornerstones of the initiative and then discuss it with representatives from schools and the education sector.
The Digital Days are a joint event of the UIV Urban Innovation Vienna and DigitalCity.Wien - City of Vienna and Vienna's ICT industry - in cooperation with Erste Bank.
Attending the Digital Days is free of charge! Anyone who would like to attend on September 30 and October 1 can register at the following link: