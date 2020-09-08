Arnold Schwarzenegger and the "Climate Kirtag"
After the Austrian World Summit and the Climate Kirtag had to be postponed in spring due to the Corona pandemic, they are now entering the second round. No tickets are available this year. You need to register online to join the events virtually for free.
Less talk - more action!" Since the launch of the Austrian World Summit in 2017, Arnold Schwarzenegger has focused his energy on getting as many people as possible enthusiastic about active climate protection.
Therefore, after the annual conference Austrian World Summit the Climate Kirtag, the outdoor environmental ralley, will take place again.
More than 10,000 people attended this event last year, listened to famous Austrian musicians while being informed about climate protection issues.
On the 17th of September 2020 Vienna´s Heldenplatz will turn into a fairground for climate action once again.
All those who are enthusiastic about climate protection are invited to come to Vienna's Heldenplatz on September 17th.
The Climate Kirtag will take place from 1:30pm until 9pm with free entrance for all.
The public event will be framed by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen as well as Climate Action Heroes and musicians like Lemo and Folkshilfe and others.
From around 5pm you will be able to see Arnold Schwarzenegger and his special guests and musicians live on stage.
At the many different Kirtag stands there will be lots of information about climate protection issues, solutions and projects.
Also in culinary terms your thirst and hunger will be taken care of.
Admission is free, but due to Corona, registration is requested. Registration deadline: September 10, 2020.
You can register for the Climate Kirtag under the following link: https://climate-kirtag.b2match.io/signup