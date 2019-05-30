Article Tools

Combat Climate Change - António Guterres' Remarks at the R20 Austrian World Summit

Published: Yesterday; 22:47 · (Vindobona)

Because of climate change all around the world the sea level is rising, floods, drought, wildfires and extreme storms appear, and people are now losing their homes and being forced to migrate. Read what António Guterres had to say in Vienna after a trip to the South Pacific.

Guterres at the R20 summit: "Thank you, Arnold Schwarzenegger for helping me do the heavy lifting to protect our planet through your continued commitment to ClimateAction." / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Eugénie Berger / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

I am pleased to be with you once again to discuss our collective response to the climate crisis.

And I thank Governor Schwarzenegger and the R20 coalition for placing focus on the importance of sub-national actors for successful climate action.

I have just returned from a trip to the South Pacific where I visited, among others, Tuvalu - a low-lying island nation that…

This article includes a total of 1153 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Energy Industry, Sustainable Energy, Renewable Energy Industry, Arnold Schwarzenegger, R20 Austria World Summit, Energy Policy, Greta Thunberg, 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Hofburg Imperial Palace Vienna, R20 Regions of Climate Action, UN United Nations, Antonio Guterres, Monika Langthaler, Climate Change, Paris Agreement
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
IAEA: What Did the 62nd General Conference at the VIC in Vienna Achieve?
See latest Vindobona Newsletter