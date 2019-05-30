Sponsored
Article Tools
Combat Climate Change - António Guterres' Remarks at the R20 Austrian World Summit
Published: Yesterday; 22:47 · (Vindobona)
Because of climate change all around the world the sea level is rising, floods, drought, wildfires and extreme storms appear, and people are now losing their homes and being forced to migrate. Read what António Guterres had to say in Vienna after a trip to the South Pacific.
Guterres at the R20 summit: "Thank you, Arnold Schwarzenegger for helping me do the heavy lifting to protect our planet through your continued commitment to ClimateAction." / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Eugénie Berger / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)This article includes a total of 1153 words.
I am pleased to be with you once again to discuss our collective response to the climate crisis.
And I thank Governor Schwarzenegger and the R20 coalition for placing focus on the importance of sub-national actors for successful climate action.
I have just returned from a trip to the South Pacific where I visited, among others, Tuvalu - a low-lying island nation that…
Fast News Search