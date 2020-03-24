Climate Change - Austrian World Summit Postponed

More+More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:15 ♦ (Vindobona)

Arnold Schwarzenegger's ambitious climate project in Vienna falls victim to the coronavirus and has to be postponed until autumn.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chancellor Kurz at the Climate Conference Kick-off meeting in the Federal Chancellery in January 2020. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Austrian World Summit and the Climate Kirtag are postponed.

"Everyone's health comes first and has the highest priority", the organizers said. …

