"Climate Kirtag" with Greta Thunberg and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Published: Yesterday; 15:25 · (Vindobona)

The climate protection conference "R20 Austrian World Summit" at the Heldenplatz in Vienna ended with appeals by climate protection activist Greta Thunberg and Arnold Schwarzenegger at the "Climate Kirtag".

Greta Thunberg: "We need everyone, every single person counts, just as every single emission counts", Thunberg called for the fight for climate protection. (Picture: 2018 in Stockholm) / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Anders Hellberg [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

The "Climate Kirtag" was a public event for all conference participants and all interested people from the population, with contributions from Thunberg, Schwarzenegger, Hubert von Goisern, Conchita, the former ski racer Aksel Lund Svindal and others.

For the third time, the international conference invited leading politicians, companies, representatives of civil society,…

