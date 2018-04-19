Sponsored
Top Energy Events Put Vienna in the Focus of the Global Clean Energy Economy

Published: April 19, 2018; 21:00 · (Vindobona)

The Vienna Energy Forum 2018 in May in Vienna brings together a multitude of people and institutions to discuss and solve the key questions of the present on the topic of energy. Among them are heads of state, ministers, energy experts, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, academia, civil society and the private sector. The PFAN Climate and Clean Energy Investment Forum and the R20 Austria World Summit are also part of this huge event. This event, sponsored by Arnold Schwarzenegger, is a high-level summit about leadership on implementing the Paris Climate Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Will Sustainable Energy issues of the present be solved in Vienna? / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Zombiepedia [CC BY-SA 4.0]

The Vienna Engergy Forum is a biennial, multistakeholder global forum on key issues surrounding energy for development today.

The Vienna Energy Forum will bring together almost 2000 participants, including heads of State, ministers, energy experts, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, academia, civil society and the private…

