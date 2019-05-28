Sponsored
Article Tools
Song Duet with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Andreas Gabalier
Published: 5 minutes ago; 11:22 · (Vindobona)
The Styrian-American film star Arnold Schwarzenegger and the Styrian singer Andreas Gabalier have recorded together the motivation song "Pump it Up", a mixture of English rap singing performances. The song is about motivation and achieving your goals. The video also shows the two Styrians at sports.
The two "Steirer Buam" met one summer in Kitzbühel and an extraordinary male friendship developed. / Picture: © Andreas Gabalier / Stall-Records Tonstudio Betriebs GmbHThis article includes a total of 182 words.
A few days ago the four and a half minute long piece celebrated its world premiere.
Gabalier sings and raps in English, Schwarzenegger doesn't sing properly, but tries to rap a bit and sometimes simply takes over the speaking part - also in English, for example his "Terminator" sayings: "I'll be back" and "Hasta la Vista, Baby".
The song shows the two muscle friends…
Fast News Search