Sponsored
Article Tools
Arnold Schwarzenegger in Vienna: The Prodigal Son's Interim Visit
Published: Yesterday; 18:51 · (Vindobona)
Shortly before his planned heart operation Arnold Schwarzenegger visited Vienna to prepare the second R20 Austrian World Summit, scheduled to take place on May 15, 2018 in Vienna’s Hofburg Palace. Among others the former Governor of California met Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to discuss the upcoming summit. Last week Schwarzenegger had undergone emergency open-heart surgery following complications that arose during a planned heart valve replacement.
Schwarzenegger after the emergency open-heart surgery: "It’s true: I’m back" / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Jordandayaia [CC BY-SA 4.0]This article includes a total of 804 words.
The R20 Austrian World Summit is a long-term initiative to create a network platform that will help regions, states and cities implement the UN Sustainable Development Goals and meet the global climate protection targets outlined in the Paris Agreement.
The goal is to bring everyone together in order to increase partnerships and exchange experiences and ideas.
In 2017…
Fast News Search