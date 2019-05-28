Arnold Schwarzenegger and Greta Thunberg at the Vienna Climate Summit

Founder Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks at the first R20 Austria World Summit in Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / R20 Austria&EU [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

As part of the third climate summit of the NGO "R20 Regions of Climate Action" founded by Schwarzenegger, the "R20 Austria World Summit" took place today in Vienna.

For the third time, the international conference invited leading politicians, companies, representatives of civil society, start-ups, actors from regions and cities as well as experts to strengthen partnerships, exchange experiences and ideas and thus bring sustainable climate protection projects on track faster.

In addition to Schwarzenegger, Greta Thunberg and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke.

A video message from Jane Goodall also supported the campaign.

Everyone called for more ambition and faster action against global warming.

The conference was attended by 1,200 visitors from 30 nations.

The day before, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen met with Greta Thunberg.

"Greta and her supporters give me hope that we will fight the climate crisis together and successfully. I have admired her for a long time. " Van der Bellen said.

Alexander Van der Bellen also expressed his appreciation for the fact that Thunberg has managed to set up a worldwide movement for climate protection measures. "This is something you have to put together. Greta and her supporters give me hope that we will successfully fight the climate crisis together."

On Friday Thunberg will take part in the weekly school strike of the Viennese branch of the "FridaysForFuture" movement on Heldenplatz. Thunberg called on the participants to take part in the climate strike. "See you there," she appealed.

The conference will be followed in the afternoon by the "Climate Kirtag", a public event on the Heldenplatz in Vienna for all conference participants and all interested people from the population, with contributions from Schwarzenegger, Hubert von Goisern, Conchita, Thunberg, the former ski racer Aksel Lund Svindal and others.

The 32-year-old German model and actress Barbara Meier will moderate the event.