Vienna Energy Forum 2020 as a Hub for Innovative and Sustainable Energy Solutions
Published: December 11, 2019; 17:45 · (Vindobona)
During high-level talks at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 25), Maria Patek, Austria's Federal Minister for Sustainability and Tourism, announced the hosting of the Vienna Energy Forum (VEF) 2020.
The Vienna Energy Forum will take place from 16 to 17 June 2020 at the Hofburg Imperial Palace in Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Zombiepedia [CC BY-SA 4.0]
Austria, the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) will jointly organise the seventh Vienna Energy Forum. Maria Patek stated: "The Forum will take place in an international city that has developed into a hub for innovative and sustainable energy solutions".
