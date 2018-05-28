Meet OPEC's Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo

The Nigerian HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo (محمد باركيندو) is the current OPEC Secretary General since August 1, 2016. / Picture: © OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries

His Excellency Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo of Nigeria assumed office on August 1, 2016 in his role as Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) at the OPEC Secretariat. Mr. Barkindo was officially appointed to the post for a three-year term.



Previously in 2006 he served as OPEC's Acting Secretary General and chaired the ECB - Economic…