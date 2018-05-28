Sponsored
Meet OPEC's Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo
Published: 2 hours ago; 15:30 · (Vindobona)
HE Mr. Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo is the current Secretary General of OPEC. He recently received a prestigious Energy Award for Lifetime Achievement for helping to stabilize the oil price again. He also gave an insight into how OPEC has regained its former strength under his guidance.
The Nigerian HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo (محمد باركيندو) is the current OPEC Secretary General since August 1, 2016. / Picture: © OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting CountriesThis article includes a total of 2002 words.
His Excellency Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo of Nigeria assumed office on August 1, 2016 in his role as Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) at the OPEC Secretariat. Mr. Barkindo was officially appointed to the post for a three-year term.
Previously in 2006 he served as OPEC's Acting Secretary General and chaired the ECB - Economic…
