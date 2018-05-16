Vienna Energy Forum 2018: Sustainable Energy Provision as a Key to Tackling Poverty

(f.l.t.r.): Liu Zhenmin, Under-Secretary-General, UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs; Karin Kneissl; UNIDO's LI Yong; Marie Chatardová, President, UN Economic and Social Council and Abdelrahman Ayman Ibrahim Mohamed, Global President, AIESEC. / Picture: © UNIDO United Nations Industrial Development Organization

The Vienna Energy Forum is a biennial, global and multi-stakeholder forum with a mandate of exploring 21st century developmental challenges from the perspective of sustainable energy and providing a platform for debate on practical solutions to these challenges.



The Vienna Energy Forum was born in 2008 of a joint initiative by the Austrian Government, the IIASA and the UNIDO, with the aim of exploring how energy can contribute to meeting global developmental challenges.



The opening keynotes were held by the following speakers:



UNIDO Director LI Yong, Karin Kneissl, Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs, Republic of Austria, Abdelrahman Ayman Ibrahim Mohamed, Global President, AIESEC, Marie Chatardová, President, United Nations Economic and Social Council and Liu Zhenmin, Under-Secretary-General, United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, spoke at the opening of the Vienna Energy Forum 2018 Special Session.



Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl underlined at the opening, that this year the event is focused on sustainable energy. The forum will take stock of what has already been achieved and will set a course for the future of energy provision.



“I am delighted that this forum has become a fixture in Vienna. A fruitful partnership has emerged between the forum and the city: the forum benefits from its location in Vienna, an international energy hub and a key centre for political meetings, and Vienna once more emphasises its commitment to sustainability and clean energy,”



The world is facing enormous ecological challenges. High population growth is leading to a constant increase in energy requirements. Fulfilling this energy requirement with fossil fuels, or even with nuclear energy, has effects that our planet cannot cope with in the long term. The transformation of the energy system towards a focus on sustainable forms of energy must be implemented rapidly on a global level. The UN Sustainable Development Goal 7 – access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all – can only be achieved through rapid, comprehensive investments in sustainable energy.



“In view of the High-Level Political Forum that will be taking place in New York in July to evaluate what has been achieved so far regarding affordable and clean energy for all, this year’s Vienna Energy Forum takes on particular significance. The subjects we are working on here will make a vital contribution to the forum in July,”



“I would go so far as to say that discussions about energy in a global context often do not focus primarily on sustainability, but rather on the geopolitical implications of gas and oil. But the importance of SDG7 and the far-reaching consequences it might have if it is not implemented correctly are becoming more and more visible to a broader public. But, without a doubt, we still have a long road ahead of us and we have to act swiftly. Fortunately, this forum offers the perfect platform for accelerating this process,”



"Creating a global network of regional sustainable energy centres is a key component of achieving SDG7. That is why the Austrian Development Cooperation supports seven regional sustainable energy centres worldwide, at a cost of around 10 million euros."



“During Austria’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2018, a high-level seminar will be held on the subjects of incorporating private industry into decentralised energy solutions in developing countries and optimally supporting the global network of sustainable energy centres,” Karin Kneissl said as a conclusion.







