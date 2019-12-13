EU Climate Neutrality by 2050, but Austria Against Nuclear Energy

European Council of Heads of State and Government: President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (left) with Austrian Federal Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein (right). / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

"It was a long and tough struggle, but with a happy result. It was an important decision for the EU to commit itself to climate neutrality in 2050," said Federal Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein during the European Council in Brussels, welcoming the compromise reached by the EU states on the climate protection target for 2050. In itself, all member states were on board, even if one of them had agreed to a further discussion in June 2020. "Each state can evaluate its own national climate mix. Nothing has changed in our attitude that nuclear energy is not a safe and sustainable source of energy," emphasised the Austrian head of government.

Even before the Brussels night of negotiations, Bierlein commented on the "Green Deal", on which a broad dialogue still had to be conducted: "The European Green Deal is to become one of the flagship projects of the first 100 days of the new European Commission. Climate protection is an important goal for us".

Likewise the needs of the economy are not to be ignored. Nevertheless, Bierlein said that in the fight against carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions one should not dedicate oneself to other harmful forms of energy.

Austria's position on Europe-wide climate neutrality was explained by Austrian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in a "constructive bilateral meeting" with EU Council President Charles Michel before the start of negotiations in Brussels.

Multiannual financial framework

The multiannual financial framework for 2021 to 2027 was discussed at the European Council on the basis of the Finnish Presidency's proposals. The Federal Chancellor expects an agreement by the end of 2020: "The target of 1.07 per cent of the EU-27 gross national income proposed by Finland as a contribution to the EU budget is too high for Austria and our partners from the group of net contributors". The Chancellor confirmed her position that the new multi-year budget should not exceed more than one percent of economic output during a meeting with representatives of the so-called net contributor countries Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands: "Moreover, the good economic situation means one percent more income". According to her assessment, this would not jeopardise important EU programmes or the agricultural budget.

Other topics in Brussels

The summit conclusions adopted the "Conference on the Future of Europe" planned by the new EU Commission. The citizens' dialogue, which Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has planned to run for two years, is to begin next year. EU institutions, Member States, civil society organisations and citizens are to be consulted for two years on the future of the European Union.

The situation around the Brexit and the future relations of Great Britain with the EU were examined more closely by the heads of state and government after the election results were announced in the United Kingdom. "It is important that Britain's resignation is orderly," said the Chancellor.

The euro summit in an inclusive format together with the non-euro countries on the second day of negotiations in Brussels dealt with the revision of the Treaty establishing the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the euro zone budget and the strengthening of the banking union.