Schwarzenegger in Vienna: Kick-off for Climate Conference

Published: January 29, 2020; 19:00 · (Vindobona)

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Federal Chancellor Kurz stress the need for effective climate protection.

Schwarzenegger: "We must act now. The next few years are crucial if we are to stop the continuing global warming." / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

During a working meeting with Kurz in the Federal Chancellery, Schwarzenegger stressed that effective climate protection is a challenge that concerns us all. "We must act now. The next few years are crucial if we are to stop the continuing global warming. Without immediate and serious action, the living conditions and health of millions of people will continue to deteriorate massively."

"Arnold Schwarzeneggers is a great pioneer in global climate protection. With the Austrian World Summit, he has launched an important initiative for this purpose. I am delighted that the Austrian World Summit is taking place for the fourth time in Vienna", said Federal Chancellor Kurz .

Climate change affects us all and it is necessary to pull together worldwide. "Austria wants to play a pioneering role in this field throughout Europe and show that it is possible to do climate protection with common sense. Because protecting the environment and a strong economy must not be a contradiction in terms", said Sebastian Kurz.

The R20 Austrian World Summit is a major climate conference and will take place on 26 May 2020 in the Vienna Hofburg.

The high-ranking summit will bring together international guests from politics, business and civil society to focus even more strongly on global climate and environmental protection. Jane Goodall and Frans Timmermans, Vice-President of the European Commission, have already confirmed their attendance.

