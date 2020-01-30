Schwarzenegger's Interest in the Jewish History of Vienna

Schwarzenegger and Director Danielle Spera at the Jewish Museum Vienna (Jüdisches Museum Wien). / Picture: © Jüdisches Museum Wien

Accompanied by his partner Heather Milligan, Schwarzenegger viewed the permanent exhibition "Our City", which shows the Jewish history of Vienna from the present to the past.

Schwarzenegger was very impressed by the objects that tell the Jewish history of Vienna as well as the history of the Shoah.

He told of his encounter with Simon Wiesenthal on the occasion of his 80th birthday, which Wiesenthal had celebrated at the Tolerance Center in Los Angeles.

He was enthusiastic about the portrait of Sigmund Freud and Theodor Herzl's bicycle. The fitness legend was particularly impressed by the bicycle with which Herzl rode through Altaussee. Schwarzenegger found the resemblance to today's Fixie Bikes particularly exciting and proved to be a bicycle fan.

Schwarzenegger was particularly interested in a chess set that Jewish youths had made in the American Displaced Persons Camp in Saalfelden. They dedicated it to the captain of the U.S. Army who was in charge of the camp. The inscription reads: "To our dear Cpt. William H. Baker with deep gratitude from the Jewish youth in Saalfelden striving towards Palestine. Saalfelden 1. 8. 1947". This object was created exactly two days after Schwarzenegger was born.

At Café Eskeles he enquired about the kosher dietary laws and promised "I'll be back" in the guest book of the Jewish Museum Vienna.

"The visit of Arnold Schwarzenegger was a great honor and pleasure for the Jewish Museum Vienna. Not only did he take a lot of time for his visit, but he was also very moved by individual exhibits. We were able to get to know him as a particularly interested visitor," emphasized Danielle Spera, Director of the Jewish Museum Vienna.