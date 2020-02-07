What Should We Do About Climate Change?

Young Scientist Symposium 2020: "The climate is changing – what can we do?" / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio, Key and Title by Eric Fisk [Public Domain]

On May 15, 2020, the annual Young Scientist Symposium (YSS) will be held at IST Austria.

The annual Young Scientist Symposium aims to bring together all research disciplines of the Institute of Science and Technology (IST) Austria on one dedicated topic.

This year’s topic is Climate Change.

The YSS is a one-day multidisciplinary symposium organised by young researchers at IST.

The day will include talks from multiple speakers presenting the latest climate research, as well as introducing the innovative scientific approaches being developed to tackle the issue.

Confirmed speakers are from diverse disciplines, including: biotechnology, computer science, atmospheric physics, forest ecology, and behavioural psychology, among others.

The YSS 2020 team asks you: "Come listen to leading researchers across multiple disciplines talk about how the future effects of climate change are modelled and predicted. Also, hear about the latest scientific approaches being developed to help the world live more sustainably, and tackle the challenges of our changing climate."

Registration is free and opens on the IST website soon.

Attendance from all backgrounds is welcomed.

Event: Young Scientist Symposium 2020

Date: May 15, 2020

Location: Raiffeisen Lecture Hall, Institute of Science and Technology Austria (IST Austria), Am Campus 1, Gugging, Klosterneuburg, Austria

Link: https://yss20.pages.ist.ac.at/

Transportation: